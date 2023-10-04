Mumbai Diaries Season 2: Mohit Raina Rules The Screen As Dr Kaushik In This Medical-Drama

New Delhi: It's an undeniable fact that, with the introduction of OTT, many hidden talents have gotten their due, which has been overshadowed. With compelling and captivating stories, this new-generation entertainment platform treated the audience to some extremely talented actors.

Well, this conversation indeed got a concrete base after watching the trailer for Prime Video's much-awaited series 'Mumbai Diaries Season 2' where the world witnessed a glimpse of a strong performance by a talented actor, Mohit Raina. Yes, he is a man who you have seen in numerous films, but this time he is the owner of all.

Mohit Raina stepped into the entertainment world from the lanes of television in 2004 with the science fiction show 'Antariksh'. He is best known for the lead role of the Hindu god Shiva in the television series 'Devon Ke Dev: Mahadev' and 'Mahabharat', prior to which he had acted in television soap operas including 'Chehra' and 'Ganga Kii Dheej'. Well, Mohit also played an important role in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', where he captured the major eyeballs of everyone in the role of Major Karan Kashyap.

Having delivered some of the most powerful performances in recent years, Mohit Raina has always been considered one of the finest talents who never fails to impress, but despite all this, the actor has never gotten his due. Having impressed audiences with the first installment of the series, Prime Video is all set to amaze viewers with a content-dominated show featuring Mohit Raina. A prominent, underrated talent in the world of entertainment who has always impressed us with his craft is coming back with yet another engaging and interesting story.

'Mumbai Diaries' season 2 is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

The first season of the show depicted the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save lives during the terror attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai that devastated the city. The season received positive review from the fans.

The second season explore the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital and other responders across Mumbai in the aftermath of 2008 floods in the city.