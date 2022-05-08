हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui wins first season of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp, takes home Rs 20 lakhs

Munawar Faruqui got Rs 20 lakh cheque, a brand new car and a paid vacation to Italy after winning 'Lock Upp' season one.

Munawar Faruqui wins first season of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp, takes home Rs 20 lakhs

Mumbai: He was in jail not long ago for "insulting Hindu gods and goddesses", a charge he denies, but well past Saturday/Sunday midnight, controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui was released from Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut 'Lock Upp' with a Rs 20 lakh cheque and brand new car. He was declared winner of the show, whose finale also featured popular reality show regulars Payal Rohatgi, Anjali Arora, Azma Fallah and Shivam Sharma.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

Unlike most reality shows, the Lock Upp winner was decided not only on the basis of popular votes, which was topped by Faruqui, but the host, Kangana, had the last word on the subject. It was her seal of approval that finally decided the winner. Payal and Anjali, with whom Faruqui had gotten quite close on the gritty reality show, were declared the first and second runners up.

Faruqui, who, before entering 'Lock Upp', was seeing his shows being cancelled by the Karnataka government, attracted a lot of sympathy and public goodwill by by coming across as this boy from a Dongri chawl who had seen poverty, his mother commit suicide and his marriage break up, and had also been abused sexually as a child.

Kangana and he also had a hot exchange initially on his political views, but quite clearly, their differences did not come in the way of the show's celebrity host from declaring him the winner.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Munawar FaruquiLock Upp finaleLock Upp winnerLock upp winner Munawar FaruquiKanagana Ranaut
Next
Story

Modern Love Mumbai: Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh take to streets to spread love! - PICS

Must Watch

PT28M53S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): MNS threatens to play Hanuman Chalisa outside police stations