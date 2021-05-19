हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
The Family Man 2

Naga Chaitanya gives 10/10 to wife Samantha Akkineni's act in ‘The Family Man 2’ trailer!

Proud hubby Naga Chaitanya showered all his love and lauded Samantha’s performance as the rebel after watching the trailer of 'The Family Man 2'.

Naga Chaitanya gives 10/10 to wife Samantha Akkineni&#039;s act in ‘The Family Man 2’ trailer!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of ‘The Family Man 2’ has released finally! The new season of Amazon Original Series will be finally out on June 4, 2021. This time joining ace actor Manoj Bajpayee is South star Samantha Akkineni. And backing support for her big entry is none other than actor-hubby Naga Chaitanya. 

Proud hubby Naga Chaitanya showered all his love and lauded Samantha’s performance as the rebel after watching the trailer of The Family Man 2.

He loved it so much that he went on giving it a 10/10 without wasting much of his time. He shared the actress’ post and wrote, “Love it !! 10/10.” 

 

Samantha will be marking her digital debut with the ‘The Family Man 2.’ 

The trailer is getting rave reviews and has already crossed the mark of 6 lakh mark in just two hours. Since morning trends like #SamanthaAkkineni, #ManojBajpayee, and #TheFamilyMan2 have been doing the rounds on Twitter. 

Sharing the good news with her fans, Samantha took to Twitter and wrote, “Hope you like..
#TheFamilyManOnPrime trailer out now.
http://amzn.to/TFM2Trailer

@SrikantTFM @PrimeVideoIN
@rajndk @BajpayeeManoj @Priyamani6
 @sharibhashmi @sumank @Suparn @shreya_dhan13
 @hinduja_sunny @DarshanKumaar @SharadK7 @ishahabali..”

 

The Family Man season 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Seema Biswas in lead roles. It also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
The Family Man 2Amazon Original Seriessamantha akkineniNaga Chaitanyadigital debut
Next
Story

The Family Man 2 trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni push limits in this edgy thriller - Watch

Must Watch

PT16M46S

COVID-19: Corona cases are low but why is the death toll rising?