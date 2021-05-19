Naga Chaitanya gives 10/10 to wife Samantha Akkineni's act in ‘The Family Man 2’ trailer!

New Delhi: The much-awaited trailer of ‘The Family Man 2’ has released finally! The new season of Amazon Original Series will be finally out on June 4, 2021. This time joining ace actor Manoj Bajpayee is South star Samantha Akkineni. And backing support for her big entry is none other than actor-hubby Naga Chaitanya.

Proud hubby Naga Chaitanya showered all his love and lauded Samantha’s performance as the rebel after watching the trailer of The Family Man 2.

He loved it so much that he went on giving it a 10/10 without wasting much of his time. He shared the actress’ post and wrote, “Love it !! 10/10.”

Samantha will be marking her digital debut with the ‘The Family Man 2.’

The trailer is getting rave reviews and has already crossed the mark of 6 lakh mark in just two hours. Since morning trends like #SamanthaAkkineni, #ManojBajpayee, and #TheFamilyMan2 have been doing the rounds on Twitter.

Sharing the good news with her fans, Samantha took to Twitter and wrote, “Hope you like..

#TheFamilyManOnPrime trailer out now.

http://amzn.to/TFM2Trailer

@SrikantTFM @PrimeVideoIN

@rajndk @BajpayeeManoj @Priyamani6

@sharibhashmi @sumank @Suparn @shreya_dhan13

@hinduja_sunny @DarshanKumaar @SharadK7 @ishahabali..”

The Family Man season 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Seema Biswas in lead roles. It also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, and N Alagamperumal.