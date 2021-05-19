The Family Man 2 trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni push limits in this edgy thriller - Watch

New Delhi: The new season of The Family Man has a bigger scale, higher stakes and a fiercer nemesis. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 2 trailer has hit online and is an edgy watch. The show will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Created by the maverick duo, Raj and DK, the new season of Amazon Original Series The Family Man marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar cast of the show including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Seema Biswas.

Watch The Family Man Season 2 Trailer here:

Ending speculations, the makers today officially announced June 4, 2021, as the release date for the new season of its highly acclaimed show, The Family Man.

Talking about the trailer, creators Raj and DK said, "As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise :). The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can.”

In the new season, Family Man Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee is finally back with a multifaceted rendition of his most-awaited action spy thriller. This time around, the struggle is more intense because not only is he struggling to balance his family and his ever-demanding professional life, but he also faces a new nemesis ‘Raji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni.

The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.