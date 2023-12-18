trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700163
Namrata Sheth To Lead The Web Show 'Karmma Calling' Starring Raveena Tandon

The actress will be seen playing the leading lady in Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming show Karmma Calling. Namrata likes to explore different facets of the craft with her roles, that’s what she did with Guilty Minds, and now with Karmma Calling too she will feature in a never-seen-before avatar. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Namrata Sheth who left the audience mighty impressed with her performance in Guilty Minds is all set to treat us with another show on the OTT space. The actress will be seen playing the leading lady in Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming show Karmma Calling. Namrata likes to explore different facets of the craft with her roles, that’s what she did with Guilty Minds, and now with Karmma Calling too she will feature in a never-seen-before avatar. Karmma Calling is the Hindi adaptation of the American drama series Revenge. 

While the American series has an interesting storyline, Namrata will surely grab lots of attention with her amazing performance. While details about her character have been kept under wraps, the actress shared, “I have signed the show, and as of now I cannot talk much about it. But yes, it is an interesting part, but the biggest highlight was to share the screen space with Raveena ma'am. It is an honor for any actor to work with her and so I find myself blessed to have gotten to see a maestro like her perform live.”

Karmma Calling starts streaming from 26th January 2023 and it will surely add another feather to Namrata’s hat. Stay tuned for more details about Namrata’s role right here! 

