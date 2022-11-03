topStoriesenglish
NewsWeb Series
THE SANDMAN

Netflix renews Neil Gaiman’s comic series ‘The Sandman’ for second season- Watch

Netflix has renewed Neil Gaiman's comic series 'The Sandman' for a second season. The announcement was made via The Sandman's official Twitter account.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 08:44 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Netflix renews Neil Gaiman’s comic series ‘The Sandman’ for second season- Watch

Washington: Well, surprise! As time isn`t up for `The Sandman,` Netflix orders more episodes of its hit fantasy show adapted from Neil Gaiman`s seminal DC Comics series. According to Variety, the streamer announced the news Wednesday evening. Netflix describes the upcoming episode as "a continuation of `The Sandman` world," which will grow in the following episodes. The number of episodes and the specifics of the plot remains a secret. 

"Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved `The Sandman` on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on," said Gaiman in a statement quoted in the reports of Variety.  

"It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros, Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of `The Sandman` stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet). Nobody will be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans. And now it`s time to get back to work. There`s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell..." `The Sandman` official Twitter account also confirmed the news on Wednesday. 

As per the reports of Variety, Tom Sturridge plays the titular god of dreams in `The Sandman,` which also stars Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Gwendoline Christie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Kyo Ra, Boyd Holbrook, Jenna Coleman, and Mason Alexander. `The Sandman` dethroned `Stranger Things` from Nielsen`s No. 1 spot and made an instant impact when it debuted the majority of its first season on Netflix in August. Later, on August 19, a surprise extra episode of `The Sandman` was published, significantly enhancing its popularity. Production of `The Sandman` on Netflix is handled by Warner Bros Television.  

Live Tv

The SandmanDC ComicsThe Sandman second seasonNetflix renews sandmanNeil GaimanLucifer

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?
DNA Video
DNA: Increasing level of pollution in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA | Watch Non-Stop News; November 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?