Never Have I Ever Season 4 Set To Return With A Finale This June

'Never Have I Ever' has been produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

Mumbai: The streaming series 'Never Have I Ever' is returning with its fourth season. The season, which will be the final, is set to premiere on June 8. The series is a coming-of-age comedy and follows the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, she is an overachieving high school student, who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher serve as executive producers on the series with Fisher doubling up as the showrunner.

The series will drop on streaming giant Netflix.

 

