New Delhi: Dahan- Raakan ka Rahasya, an upcoming supernatural thriller series on Disney Plus Hotstar featuring Tisca Chopra as an IAS official, is a sinister tale of superstitions and beliefs. The series is directed by Vikranth Pawar and written by Nisarg Mehta, Shiva Bajpai, and Nikhil Nair. It depicts paranormal events in Shilaspura, a charming, rural community also known as 'The Land of the Dead'.

The series, which explores society's values and its challenges, begins when a mining expedition poses a threat to the community, which is said to be home to a temple that, if damaged, can cast a fatal curse. But an IAS officer embarks on a mission to dispel the village's long-standing superstitions in the wake of enigmatic killings and disappearances. The drama, which is set amid Rajasthan's distinctively rocky landscapes, promises catharsis with its use of cursed caverns, stolen goods, and family secrets.

Here is the instagram link of the trailer:

Director Vikranth Pawar while talking about the show said , “With Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya, we set out to create a show where the audience experiences how mythical and supernatural elements can come together to create fear in people's minds. Aside from the characters and the plot, the mise-en-scene was also used to contribute to the mystic essence of this supernatural thriller. The show's unique pace keeps the viewer hooked until the mystery surrounding Shilaspura is uncovered. I'm extremely delighted to have associated with Disney+ Hotstar to bring this story to life and to a wide audience.”

Actor Tisca Chopra, who plays the role of an IAS officer, said , “What I love most about Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya is how it captures raw fear as each character faces their own demons. Avani Raut, my character, fights personal and professional battles when she is caught in the crossfire of superstition and the supernatural and resin and practicality on the other. The show puts the character Avani Raut on a quest by drawing parallels between her external and internal fears, which all of us confront. It’s been an absolute delight to bring Dahan and Avani to the audiences. I’m extremely proud to bring this layered gray character on a prestigious platform like Disney+ Hotstar.”

Finally actor Saurabh Shukla, who plays Pramukh, said , “Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya, as a show, meticulously brings together a tale of myths, legends and superstitions. Playing Pramukh puts me in the eye of the strong beliefs surrounding the village and its residents. One element that makes this character stand out is that he fears what he worships, but is too scared to break the chain. I can’t wait to see how the audience responds to it when the show releases on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Produced by Banijay Asia, Deepak Dhar, and Rishi Negi will also feature actors like Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, Saurabh Shukla, Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, Lehar Khan, amongst others. This nine-episode series will be released on 16th September.