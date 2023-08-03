trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644018
On Kaalkoot’s success, Vijay Varma Pens ‘Thank You’ Note For Fans

Expressing gratitude, Vijay Varma captioned, "Thank you for pouring so much love and appreciation for the work in #Kaalkoot. Clearly the whole team is all smiles.. here's the proof"

Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
  • Vijay Varma shared a series of pictures and expressed his heartfelt gratitude
  • The actor will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Varma has wowed the audience with his performance in the 'Kaalkoot'. With back to back successes and great performances, Vijay has proven that he's the star to look out for this season. Both fans and critics have been raving about the versatile actor.

Basking into the success and the unanimous love receiving for his performance in the show Kaalkoot, Vijay Varma shared a series of pictures and expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the audiences for showing love on his performance and making it a success.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Expressing gratitude, Vijay Varma captioned, "Thank you for pouring so much love and appreciation for the work in #Kaalkoot. Clearly the whole team is all smiles.. here's the proof." This love from the audiences proves the audiences trust on him who always crave to watch the versatile actors performance. So far in 2023, Vijay Varma has stamped his versatility among the audience by delivering back to back exceptional performances in Dahaad, Lust Stories 2 and Kaalkoot.

Meanwhile on the work front Vijay will be next seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak', Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X' and the much awaited 'Mirzapur 3'.

