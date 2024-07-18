New Delhi: The OTT platforms are set to offer binge-worthy titles this week, including the desi gangster series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’, the Gujarati crime comedy ‘Kamthaan’, and the Malayalam comedy web series ‘Nagendran’s Honeymoons’.

Here is a list of seven titles that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’

Starring Manav Kaul in the titular role, ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’ tells the story of a top chartered accountant who is forced to take on a different line of work against his will.

The series follows his descent into chaos after becoming an escort to pay off debts. His journey through the criminal underworld is marked by comedic mishaps and violent confrontations as he navigates a perilous double life.

It stars Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik, and Ashok Pathak.

Produced by Ram Sampath, directed by Amrit Raj, and with Puneet Krishna as the writer and showrunner, 'Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper' is streaming from July 18 on Netflix.

‘Kamthaan’

The laughter-packed Gujarati crime comedy film ‘Kamthaan’ revolves around the hilarious and unpredictable game of cat and mouse between a crafty thief and a newly promoted police officer. When the thief robs the officer's house, it sets off a wild chase filled with comedic chaos and suspenseful twists. Will the thief outsmart the police, or will the law finally catch up with him?

Starring Hitu Kanodia, Darshan Jariwala, Sanjay Goradia, Arvind Vaidya, Deep Vaidya, and Krunal Pandit, ‘Kamthaan’ will premiere on ShemarooMe on July 18.

‘My Spy: The Eternal City’

A thrilling sequel to 2020’s ‘My Spy’, this American spy comedy film reunites CIA operative JJ (Dave Bautista) and his teenage protege Sophie (Chloe Coleman). This time, Sophie persuades JJ to chaperone her high school choir’s trip to Italy, culminating in a performance for the Pope in Vatican City.

However, what starts as an educational excursion quickly escalates into a high-stakes adventure. The duo finds themselves entangled in an international terrorist plot targeting CIA Chief David Kim and his son Collin, who happens to be Sophie’s best friend.

It will stream on Prime Video from July 18.

‘Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life’

The Malayalam survival drama is inspired by a true event, based on Benyamin’s novel. It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. After arriving with fellow immigrant Hakim, they are separated, and Najeeb endures harsh desert conditions.

Reuniting with Hakim years later, they escape during Khafeel's daughter's wedding but face perilous challenges, leading to Hakim's death and Najeeb's near demise. Eventually, Najeeb reaches civilisation, finding help from a local Malayali restaurant owner.

It also stars Amala Paul, Shobha Mohan, and Jimmy Jean-Louis in pivotal roles.

The film premieres on Netflix on July 19.

‘Nagendran's Honeymoons’

The Malayalam comedy web series, directed by Nithin Renji Panicker, follows the hilarious escapades of Nagendran, played by Suraj Venjaramoodu. A lazy man with dreams of going to the Gulf, he schemes to finance his trip by marrying multiple women for their dowries.

However, his plans quickly spiral out of control as he finds himself entangled in a web of comedic misadventures.

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Ramesh Pisharody, Shweta Menon, Kani Kusruti, Grace Antony, Niranjana Anoop, and Alexander Prasanth.

It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 19.

‘Lady in the Lake’

The American limited series based on the novel of the same name by Laura Lippman, ‘Lady in the Lake’ stars Natalie Portman as Maddie Schwartz and Moses Ingram as Cleo Sherwood.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, the narrative follows Maddie, a Jewish housewife who reinvents her life as an investigative journalist following the shocking disappearance of a young girl on Thanksgiving Day in 1966.

Her pursuit of the truth sets her on a collision course with Cleo, a hard-working mother advancing the political agenda of Baltimore’s black community. As Maddie delves deeper into Cleo’s unsolved murder, she unearths secrets that challenge her perceptions.

The series premieres on Apple TV+ on July 19.

‘I.S.S.’

‘I.S.S.’ is a space thriller set in a near-future scenario where tensions between American and Russian astronauts aboard the International Space Station escalate as nuclear war breaks out on Earth.

The crew, initially focused on scientific collaboration, faces a dire dilemma when both the American and Russian governments order their respective astronauts to seize control of the station by any means necessary.

Starring a talented ensemble cast, the series promises a gripping blend of suspense and high-stakes drama.

It is scheduled for release on Jio Cinema on July 19.