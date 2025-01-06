Paatal Lok Season 2 Trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat Back As Hathiram Chaudhary In Thrilling Crime Drama - Watch

MUMBAI: The highly-anticipated trailer of Paatal Lok Season 2 has been unveiled today by Prime Video. The thrilling ride is directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films. The crime thriller is written, created, and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. The new season marks the return of its beloved lead cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Gul Panag, alongside new cast members such as Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua, among others in pivotal roles.

PAATAL LOK SEASON 2

Buckle up to enter the realm of darkness and fresh hell with Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok Season 2, set to premiere on January 17 exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

PAATAL LOK SEASON 2 TRAILER

The trailer of Paatal Lok Season 2 offers a tantalising glimpse into a riveting crime thriller that thrusts underdog inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary into uncharted territory. Set against the backdrop of Nagaland, the trailer follows Hathi Ram as he teams up with his trusted ally, Imran Ansari, to continue his dogged perseverance to fight systemic forces and societal evil, in a relentless pursuit of the truth. Tasked with investigating the disappearance of a migrant worker tied to a dangerous drug syndicate, Hathi Ram is forced to navigate a maze of secrets while fighting his own personal demons. With his relationships on the brink and the truth more elusive than ever, this season tests his resilience and morality like never before.

“Paatal Lok Season 1 was a milestone in my career, and the overwhelming love it received still humbles me,” said actor Jaideep Ahlawat. “Hathi Ram Chaudhary wasn’t just a character, it became a mirror reflecting the complexities of society and humanity, striking a chord with millions worldwide. With Season 2, we delve even deeper into Hathi Ram's psyche. This season unravels the raw, vulnerable side of him as he grapples with new adversities, uncharted moral dilemmas, and his own shadows. It's darker, grittier, and layered with human complexities that will keep audiences on the edge. The teaser and poster have already ignited intrigue, and I can’t wait for viewers to experience this thrilling chapter of his journey," Jaideep further added.