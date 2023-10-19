New Delhi: Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh-starrer 'Permanent Roommates' is back to sprinkle some love. The beloved series is out now on Prime Video. The latest season of the romantic drama, Permanent Roommates Season 3 is back after 7 years on Prime Video.

TVF hosted a special premier to celebrate the internet’s favorite couple with lead actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh along with director Shreyansh Pandey. The premiere was attended by friends from the industry such as Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ravi Dubey, Asha Negi, Anup Soni, Amol Parashar, Saumya Tandon, Namit Das, Mallika Dua, Anup Soni, Anand Tiwari, Gopal Datt, Rakesh Bedi and Ritvik Sahore among others.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Season 3 of Permanent Roommates along with the first two seasons are streaming now exclusively on Prime Video. Recently, Sumeet Vyas shared, "I am ecstatic to return as Mikesh for the latest season of Permanent Roommates. Working alongside the talented Nidhi once again feels like a reunion with an old friend, and I can't wait to bring an interesting new chapter from our beloved characters' life once more. It's been an incredible journey since our first two seasons that received tremendous love and support from viewers across. With it now having found a home on Prime Video, it is truly exciting to see how our special show will be embraced by audiences globally through the service."

Leading lady, Nidhi Singh, said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be back with Permanent Roommates after all these years. It's been a fantastic journey for both Sumeet and me #Tankesh fans are in for a treat as the heartwarming story moves forward with triple the fun and drama. What started as a story from a small room with some brilliant writers and a passion to tell a sweet story, has today found a global platform with Prime Video and I couldn't be more proud to be a part of this series."

Permanent Roommates Season 3 is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2023.