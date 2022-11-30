Physics Wallah web series announced on the life of Edtech founder Alakh Pandey

Mumbai: Amazon Mini TV is soon coming out with a web series on the life of Edtech Physics Wallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey. ‘Physics Wallah’ is the story of a young and bright teacher’s vision of an advanced and highly affordable education system and his journey of bringing this vision to fruition. A brilliant story of a teacher who has taken the entrepreneurial route to success and fought much more than just financial odds to turn his passion for teaching into a successful profession. This journey is one full of challenges in the form of monopolistic corporate giants and several internal battles, which will set an example of what an indomitable spirit can accomplish.

Fans of the show started sharing their admiration for the founder as soon as they saw the trailer. “From unable to afford IIT coaching fees due to financial crises To teaching thousands of students for free and affordable cost ALAKH SIR IS A TRUE GEM,” wrote one fan. “Fabulous... Waiting for this masterpiece,” added another user with a fire emoji.

Watch the trailer here

Inspired by the encouraging journey of Alakh Pandey, the Founder & CEO of EdTech unicorn Physics Wallah, the series features Shreedhar Dubey in the lead role. Created by About Films and produced & directed by Abhishek Dhandharia, this series is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV very soon.

The six-episode series, according to the OTT platform, aims at encouraging viewers to follow their dreams, regardless of the challenges that may come up.