Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden Starrer Citadel To Return With Season 2

After the impressive first season, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel will come with its second season. The development was confirmed by Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, 25 May. As per the latest reports, while David Weil will be returning as showrunner for the second season, filmmaker Joe Russo will be helming every episode of season 2. Apart from the lead characters, the second season will also feature Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci again. Sharing the news on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra said that she looks forward to the show's second season.



Priyanka Chopra has also urged fans to watch the finale episode of Citadel Season 1. "S2 is coming!! Looking forward to it. But for now, watch the finale episode on Amazon Prime Video," she wrote.





As soon as Priyanka Chopra shared the post, many took to the comment section and cheered in her support. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan commented, "Interesting" while actress Sameera Reddy wrote, "I absolutely love the first season! You go girl!"



About Citadel Season 1



A spy-thriller from Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in lead roles. The show explores how former Citadel (global spy agency) agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) go on a mission, years after they were presumed dead during an operation in Italy. The show is currently the second most-watched new original series outside the US and the fourth most-watched worldwide on Prime Video. Presently, all the episodes of the series’ first season are available for viewers.



Speaking on the same, executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo in a statement said that AGBO is thrilled to embark on the "next phase of the spyverse" with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon.



In the meantime, while the show gears up for the second season, Prime Video has also planned for the Italian and Indian versions of Citadel. The Indian version is said to be directed by Raj and DK and will feature actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in pivotal roles. As per a Deadline report, the second season's production is expected to move to California.

