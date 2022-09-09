Riteish Deshmukh asks Karan Johar about nepotism, he gives a witty reply - Watch

New Delhi: Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released a fresh episode of India’s first weekly courtroom comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai. The latest episode features none other than Karan Johar as the celebrity guest. Yes! Karan, who is known to grill artists on the couch on his show, is seen facing the same heat from Janta Ka Lawyer, Riteish Deshmukh.

Riteish leaves no stone unturned to pull Karan’s leg for showcasing love triangles in films throughout the episode, making sly comments about ‘triangle’ being his favorite shape. From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Student Of The Year, a lot of Karan’s movies have featured love triangles. However, the ace filmmaker stood his ground with the sassiest reply saying “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil mein ek line hai, ‘Pyaar ka ehsaas tab hota hai jab koi teesra aa jata hai.’”

With no intention to back out, Riteish Deshmukh throws another question at Karan. “Mujhe bataye ki aap jab kisi actor ko aap cast karte hai, do you just go for their good looks, good looks, and good looks?” An astonished KJo gives the perfect reply, “I also go for entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment. Aur kabhi kabar I also go for talent, talent, talent, magar woh kabhi milta nahi hai”.

If you want to enjoy much more of Ritiesh-Karan’s Jugalbandi, watch the latest episode of Case Toh Banta Hai for free on Amazon miniTV through Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show starring Riteish Deshmukh as a defense lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Social media sensation Kusha Kapila dons the judge’s robes to decide the fate of some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra, among others, amp up the entertainment quotient with their unique comedy.