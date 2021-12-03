हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rosamund Pike's The Wheel of Time became Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched show of 2021!

'The Wheel of Time' has been showered with love and appreciation not only from the viewers but film critics globally hence becoming Amazon Prime Video's most-watched series premiere of the year worldwide. 

New Delhi: The latest web show by Amazon Prime Videos titled 'The Wheel of Time' has become the most-watched show in 2021, winning fans hearts. Based on the novel by Robert Jordan this series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Picture Television. 

The epic fantasy stars some of the finest and phenomenal actors like Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henny, Zoe Robbins, Madeleine Madden and Priyanka Bose in lead roles. 

This show has been showered with love and appreciation not only from the viewers but film critics globally hence becoming Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched series premiere of the year worldwide. 

As reported by Parrot Analytics, a global content tracking and mapping platform, ”For the time period November 19-27, The Wheel of Time was the most in-demand TV series in the world across all platforms. It generated 70.1x more demand than the average series worldwide - beating out second place (who else) Game of Thrones by just 1.3%.”

New episodes of the series are available to stream weekly on Fridays. The fantasy series is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on Prime Video.

 

