‘Rudra - The Edge of Darkness’ trailer: Ajay Devgn is hunting down criminals in this psychological thriller

Mumbai: Disney plus Hotstar released the trailer of psychological drama web series ‘Rudra - The Edge of Darkness’ helmed by actor Ajay Devgn. The thriller will mark the ‘Singham’ actor’s OTT debut. The six episode series is an adaptation of the British series, Luther, which starred Idris Elba. The trailer of ‘Rudra - The Edge of Darkness’ focuses into the ‘psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them’. Ajay is essaying the role of ACP Rudra Veer Singh who has ‘the mind of a criminal' that in turn helps him hunt them down. In this process, Rudra’s personal life and relationships also get negatively affected by his proffession.

Check out the trailer of the series:

In the trailer we see Ajay’s marriage with his wife (played by Esha Deol, who made her acting comeback with the series) going down the rocks after he builds a peculiar friendship with Aaliya, a sociopath, played by Raashii Khanna. Ajay is also constantly trying to out do the criminals his sharp understanding of them. Other actores in the crime thriller include Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra.

Talking about his character Ajay Devgn told IANS, “My character in Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness is possibly the greyest character you may have never witnessed before. This has been both challenging and inspiring for me, and I am elated to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they fall in love with the show as intensely as we have worked towards the making of it."

‘Rudra - The Edge of Darkness’ is directed by directed by Rajesh Mapushkar and is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India. The series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 4th March 2022 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.