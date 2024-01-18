Saif Ali Khan Gets A New Name From The Influencer Jury At Koffee With Karan 8

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan clinched the coveted 'Best Male Performance' title in the grand finale of Koffee with Karan Season 8. The actor, seen earlier on the show sharing candid moments with his mother Sharmila Tagore, garnered praise from the illustrious jury, featuring actors like Danish Sait and Kusha Kapila during the Koffee awards.

Despite being a top contender for multiple categories, it was his overall performance that stood out.

Saif shared the coffee couch with his mom, Sharmila Tagore, showcasing a refreshing mother-son bond that resonated with fans. Kusha Kapila affectionately dubbed him 'Suave' Ali Khan, praising his humor, while Tanmay Bhatt added to the accolades, declaring him "so classy." Sumukhi Suresh highlighted Saif's irresistible appeal, remarking, "You can see why Kareena is so obsessed with him."

It was not only the jury that seems to be an avid fan of Saif, but even Neetu Kapoor was seen boasting about the mother-son duo saying, “They are the best Jodi”.

Karan Johar who called wife Kareena to share the news, expressed her happiness "Saif will be so happy. He's the most well-spoken in our industry. He is just the coolest."

Congratulations to Saif Ali Khan on the unanimous vote and brining home the title of Best Performance on the celebrity talk show by the special jury.