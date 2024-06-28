'Sakal Ban' From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' Showcased At The Royal College Of Music Museum Exhibition In London!

New Delhi: Netflix and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has reached another milestone, with its hit song “Sakal Ban” being showcased at the Royal College of Music (RCM) Museum's exhibition 'Awaken: Sufi Music and Women of South Asia' in London. The exhibition will run in the UK until October for three months. This inclusion places 'Heeramandi' alongside iconic and legendary Sufi music from films like 'Mughal-E-Azam' and 'Zeenat', solidifying its status as a groundbreaking work in Indian musical history.

In its launch week, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' became the most-viewed Indian series on Netflix, trending in 43 countries. It is the first Indian series to feature a globally acclaimed music album, highlighting India’s rich musical heritage on an international stage. The Royal College of Music Museum's exhibition, 'Awaken: Sufi Music and Women of South Asia', brings to light the often overlooked contributions of women in the traditionally male-dominated Sufi musical landscape.

Opened on June 18, the exhibition showcases the invaluable contributions of Sufi women through a display of items from collections around the world. It reveals the voices, performances, and instruments of Sufi women in Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh, spanning from the Mughal period to present-day London. The inclusion of 'Sakal Ban' in this exhibition underscores the song's cultural and musical significance.

On “Sakal Ban” featuring at the Royal College of Music Museum exhibition, Prerna Singh, CEO, Bhansali Productions, expressed her delight, “It's a great honour to see SLB’s collaboration being recognised at such a prestigious platform, we are thrilled to share this with the audience worldwide"

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' continues to highlight India's rich and diverse musical heritage on the global stage, celebrating Sufi music and the pivotal role women have played in its history.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the eight-part series is now streaming on Netflix in 190 countries.