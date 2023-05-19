Sandhya Mridul Opens Up On 'Taj Season 2,' Calls It 'Action-Packed, Gripping'

New Delhi: Web series and movies based on history and period drama are something that is loved by audiences over the years. Whether it’s Jodha Akbar or Mughal-e-Azam, there’s something about period dramas that the audience appreciates. TAJ: Divided by Blood on ZEE5 is a story about Akbar and his 3 sons and their deadly war of succession. From love to war and scandals, the series showcases the dark side of Mughals that has not come to the fore forth before.

The period drama is all set for its second season, the new installment charts Salim's journey from being the exiled enemy of the Mughal Empire to seeking blood and revenge in an attempt to become the next emperor.

Veteran actress Sandhya Mridul is all set to play the iconic role of Jodha Bai. The actress opened up on the show and what can fans expect from the upcoming seasons of 'Taj.' The actress said, "It is very difficult to say in a big show or any piece of creative work what worked well. I think when anything is successful, it's because of different elements from cinematography to casting, performances, writing, direction and much more. Speaking about TAJ seasons 1 and 2, I think everything worked."

Further, she added, "The new season is far more action-packed because it traces Prince Salim's journey from being the exiled enemy of the Mughal empire to seeking blood and revenge in an attempt to become the next Emperor. It is quite gripping, and I really recommend everyone to watch it. It is fantastically shot too."

'Taj Season 2' promises to be a thrilling ride, and Aashim Gulati's portrayal of Salim is sure to impress audiences with its depth and authenticity. 'Taj - Reign of Revenge', the follow-up season of ZEE5’s original series 'Taj - Divided by Blood', will start streaming on ZEE5 from May 12.