Shahid Kapoor Opens up on Working with Directors Raj and DK on his upcoming series 'Farzi'

Talking about working with Raj & DK, actor Shahid Kapoor shares, "They really allow the actors to come out and express themselves and sometimes they are really worried with what we are doing with the shots."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with Prime Video's upcoming crime thriller, Farzi.
  • Created by Raj & DK, who are known for their edgy thrillers, the series has already piqued the interest of the audience.

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with Prime Video's upcoming crime thriller, Farzi. Created by Raj & DK, who are known for their edgy thrillers, the series has already piqued the interest of the audience. As the fans await for the collaboration to create magic on the screen, the lead actor recently opened up about his experience of working with the director duo.

Talking about working with Raj & DK, actor Shahid Kapoor shares, “They really allow the actors to come out and express themselves and sometimes they are really worried about what we are doing with the shots. But they let you do what you want to do and I felt very free. I also feel that this show has been made in a very fluid manner. It’s very contemporary the way we shot the show, the way the characters have been written and developed allows every actor to really like dig-in deep because there is enough meat there if you really go looking hard for it and it’s very democratic. I think they let everybody bring what they feel and then they kind of final it together to make it what they feel is right. I had a lot of fun and I felt very free. I think they felt very nervous like what’s up with him but I was having a great time.”

Packed with signature humour, director Raj & DK's Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller. The series revolves around Sunny, a small-time con artist, who finds himself pulled into the dark while planning the perfect con. However, a ferocious and unconventional task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the threat he represents.

The series also features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, Farzi will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting 10th February 2023.

