She Hulk episode 6 Twitter review: Daredevil's absence leaves fans disappointed!

New Delhi: Episode 6 of the show ‘She-Hulk’ has been released and received a mixed bag of responses from the audience. The series features Jennifer Walters (Maslany), who is an attorney by profession and has the powers of Hulk after she and the original Hulk Bruce Banner met with an accident and their blood fused together.

While fans of the show were disappointed when they did not see Daredevil in the episode after watching him in the teaser of episode 5, some were quite happy with the plot progression in this episode. “Why would they show Daredevil’s helmet at the end of episode 5 if they weren’t gonna show him in this episode?!,” commented one user. “Every Daredevil fan when they saw the title of Episode 6 'Just Jen'” posted another user with disappointed joker face.

However, some of the fans were really happy and satisfied with the wedding sequence shown in the episode. “Episode 6 of #SheHulk is another great episode they do not miss! The wedding was lots of fun, but I especially liked seeing Jen get to be herself and find someone who actually cares for her. Also, the side plot with Mr. Immortal was incredible this show rules so much I NEED MORE,” commented one user.

“The episode didn’t feel too short this time around. It was very enjoyable all the way through. Having two stories at the same time that eventually connect is very entertaining and makes for a good dynamic. Curious to see what we’ll get next!,” wrote another user.

Let’s look at the Twitter reactions

Me watching she hulk episode 6 knowing that daredevil will show up but he didn’t #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/pmnuc8ZgMH — Pushkar24 (@Pushkar024) September 22, 2022

just finished episode 6 of shehulk and there was no daredevil pic.twitter.com/TXPn3x9GA1 — cameron (@arachnidcam) September 22, 2022

Every Daredevil fan when they saw the title of Episode 6 'Just Jen' #SheHulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/HRgAjQMsJE — Jesse (@JessePena108) September 22, 2022

Episode 6 of #SheHulk is another great episode they do not miss! The wedding was lots of fun, but I especially liked seeing Jen get to be herself and find someone who actually cares for her. Also, the side plot with Mr. Immortal was incredible this show rules so much I NEED MORE pic.twitter.com/fQFMKqQPpS September 22, 2022

#SheHulk Episode 6 was a lot of fun!



The episode didn’t feel too short this time around. It was very enjoyable all the way through. Having two stories at the same time that eventually connect is very entertaining and makes for a good dynamic.



Curious to see what we’ll get next! pic.twitter.com/caiAW53xGd — Mario5380 (@mario5380) September 22, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is an American television series created by Jessica Gao featuring the character She-Hulk. It is the eighth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise. The show follows Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specializing in cases involving superhumans, who also becomes the green superhero She-Hulk.