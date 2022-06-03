Shehnaaz Gill unveils trailer of Amazon miniTV's 'Udan Patolas', watch

NEW DELHI: Excitement is at its peak with just a week to go for Amazon miniTV's upcoming series 'Udan Patolas'. Produced by Applause Entertainment and featuring popular artists such as Apoorva Arora, Poppy Jabbal, Aassttha Sidana, Sukhmani Sadana, the show will release exclusively on Amazon miniTV on June 10.

With fans eagerly joining in for the first-ever YouTube premiere of a trailer done by the service, Amazon miniTV gave them a pleasant surprise with none other than Indian actress, model, and singer Shehnaaz Gill cheering on the fantastic four divas from the world of 'Udan Patolas'.

Looking cute and bubbly as ever, the clip witnessed an excited Shehnaaz requesting viewers to join in for the premiere of the trailer followed by a very important question – Aapko trailer kaisa laga?

Speaking on the YouTube premiere of the trailer, actress Apoorva Arora said, "Udan Patolas is a very special show for me as it highlights the bond of friendship between these four free- spirited girls, who nurture high aspirations. I play the role of Puneet in the show. She is naïve and yet understands the ways of the world and therefore is mostly guided by her three friends. While shooting, we created many wonderful memories with the whole cast that I will cherish forever."

"It was a fabulous experience working on this project as I got the opportunity to be a part of a relatable girly show. My character Amrit is a girl from a small city (just like me), who dreams big and wants to lead by example. She is a lovable character and goes through many ups and downs throughout the story. I am really happy that the show is now all set to launch on Amazon miniTV that viewers can binge-watch for FREE," says Poppy Jabbal.

"I am excited and nervous at the same time for the release of Udan Patolas as I have written as well as acted in the show. My character Lovely, who changes her name to Lovelle, is clever and ambitious and does not allow her emotions to get in the way of her dreams. I strongly connect with the show and my character as I have my roots in Punjab. It was great to have Shehnaaz Gill join in the celebrations and add to the excitement," shares Sukhmani Sadana.

"I feel blessed to be a part of this fun web series produced by Applause Entertainment which is full of drama, romance, and comedy. I am thrilled that the trailer is finally out and is taking the viewers on a joy ride and raising their curiosity. I feel that audiences will be able to connect with the constant inner conflict that Noor faces," says Aassttha Sidana.

'Udan Patolas' revolves around the life of four best friends who are free-spirited, beautiful, and fun-loving girls staying in Mumbai, the City of Dreams. Having done their best to fit in by changing their name to one that sounds more modern, this fantastic four dream of landing a rich boyfriend and blend in amongst the rich and famous.

Live TV