Sobhita Dhulipala 'Revises' Season 1 As Made In Heaven 2 Is Almost Here

New Delhi: Sobhita Dhulipala is indeed the hottest actress who dominated the entertainment arena with her amazing performance across the platforms. Giving an example of her prolific prowess at the beginning of the year with Ponniyin Selvan: II, the actress totally ruled over the hearts with her impeccable performance in her recent release 'The Night Manager' Seasons 1 and 2.

Now Sobhita has grabbed the attention of the masses with the trailer of the sequel of her most loved show 'Made In Heaven'. As the audience is impatiently waiting to watch the prominent actress back as Tara Khanna, she found a perfect time to revisit the memories of season 1 as Made In Heaven 2 is gearing up for its release on August 10, 2023.

Sobhita Dhulipala took to her social media and posted a picture where she is seen revisiting the first season of 'Made In Heaven'. The actress posted the picture with a caption that says, "Revision revision S1 Made in heaven"



Sobhita Dhulipala gave a remarkable performance as the layered character in Made In Heaven 1 and garnered lots of appreciation for her performance. She also stunned the viewer with her appealing beauty and proved that she is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses in the industry.

Sobhita is all set to steal the show yet again in Made in Heaven 2 with its release on 10th August 2023. Additionally, her fans are eagerly waiting to watch her in “Happily Ever After’ and in the Hollywood venture ‘The Monkey Man.’