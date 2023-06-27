Sobhita Dhulipala Spills The Beans About 'Made In Heaven 2,' Creates Huge Anticipation Amongst Fans

New Delhi: Riding high on the success and huge critical acclaim of her magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan II’, and the hottest show Night Manager Part 1, Sobhita Dhulipala is all set for the release of her highly-anticipated next ‘The Night Manager’ season 2.

While Sobhita’s effortless portrayal of a bold character in ‘Night Manager’ season one was hugely appreciated by the audience, industry and critics alike, they are excited to see season 2 of the show featuring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Time and again, Sobhita has left us all impressed with her ravishing and bold looks, be it on the screen or in real life, the stunning actress is always on top of her fashion game. Recently, the actress took some time off from her busy schedule to interact with her followers and fans and treat them to an Ask Me session and going by the questions and responses, the actress got real candid. She fielded one question after another with such poise, be it professional or personal – as mentioned below!



Tara Khanna in Made In Heaven is one of the most anticipated characters and shows of Sobhita Dhulipala, and fans just can't wait! When asked about the show release, "Not allowed to open my mouth but v SOOOON" she said by creating too much excitement amongst her fans!

Sobhita loves to do a comedy!

Reverting to a fan’s question whether she would love to play a dark character, Sobhita said in a fun way, “Please reham kar Would love to do a comedy!” While creating an excitement if she's actually coming in a dark film?

Inspired by Rekha & Zeenat Aman!

Talking about actresses that inspire her, Sobhita said, “There are so many brilliant Indian actresses with terrific personalities… but Rekha ji and Zeenat Aman ji are cult. Huge influence on me.”

On her inclination towards the South film industry, a fan asked her if she is interested in working in a Tamil film since her look is very classic and South Indian. To which Sobhita replied, “Thank you. Big fan of so many Tamizh films. Would love to do more work there. (Learning the language also).

Night Manager Part 2 out in 4 days!

While fans are waiting with bated breath to catch S 2 of Night Manager, Sobhita reveals, “It’s gonna be out in 4 days!!! Can’t wait I personally feel part 2 > part 1”

On pulling off multiple characters!

To a fan who asked about Sobhita’s ability to pull off multiple characters with great aplomb, the actress said, “Makes me so happy to see this question. Thanks yaar. I deeply respect the craft of acting and every opportunity means a lot. Hopefully I get to do a variety of roles in the future as well”.

Apart from ‘The Night Manager’ season 2, Sobhita has a very strong lineup including ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2, ‘Monkey Man, and a Jio studio film.