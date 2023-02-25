topStoriesenglish2577146
NewsWeb Series
SOHUM SHAH

Sohum Shah Feels FOMO As ‘Dahaad’ Premieres at 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

Sohum Shah shared pictures on Instagram as his web series 'Dahaad' premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sohum Shah Feels FOMO As ‘Dahaad’ Premieres at 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

New Delhi: Sohum Shah is one of the most talented critically acclaimed actors in India and his releases always excite audiences. Recently, his upcoming web series ‘Dahaad’ premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and the series along with the star cast roared louder than ever. While everybody from the star cast attended the festival, Sohum Shah couldn't make to the event and missed being part of the festival. 

Taking to social media, he expressed his Fomo as he wrote “SO MUCH FOMO! Missed out on joining my Dahaad family @berlinale- the FIRST Indian Series to Premiere at the film festival!!! Hearing such wonderful feedback! Can’t wait to share for you guys to hear us ROAR on.”  

Fans could not keep their calm as saw the post and showered their love in the comments section. “I will watch it only for you,” a user commented. “Waiting to watch this..roar,” added another user.  

See the pictures here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Sohum Shah’s starring show ‘Dahaad’ has received rave reviews from the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and has now become one of the most highly anticipated shows in India today. It is the first-ever Indian web series to compete in the film festival. Apart from Sohum Shah, the series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.  

Apart from ‘Dahaad’, Sohum Shah has an interesting lineup which also includes his production venture 'CrazXy'. 

Live Tv

Sohum ShahDahaadBerlin International Film FestivalSonakshi SinhaGulshan Devaiah

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985