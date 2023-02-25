Sohum Shah Feels FOMO As ‘Dahaad’ Premieres at 73rd Berlin International Film Festival

New Delhi: Sohum Shah is one of the most talented critically acclaimed actors in India and his releases always excite audiences. Recently, his upcoming web series ‘Dahaad’ premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and the series along with the star cast roared louder than ever. While everybody from the star cast attended the festival, Sohum Shah couldn't make to the event and missed being part of the festival.

Taking to social media, he expressed his Fomo as he wrote “SO MUCH FOMO! Missed out on joining my Dahaad family @berlinale- the FIRST Indian Series to Premiere at the film festival!!! Hearing such wonderful feedback! Can’t wait to share for you guys to hear us ROAR on.”

Fans could not keep their calm as saw the post and showered their love in the comments section. “I will watch it only for you,” a user commented. “Waiting to watch this..roar,” added another user.

Sohum Shah’s starring show ‘Dahaad’ has received rave reviews from the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival and has now become one of the most highly anticipated shows in India today. It is the first-ever Indian web series to compete in the film festival. Apart from Sohum Shah, the series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah, produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Apart from ‘Dahaad’, Sohum Shah has an interesting lineup which also includes his production venture 'CrazXy'.