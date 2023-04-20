topStoriesenglish2597045
DAHAAD

Sonakshi Sinha And Vijay Varma Are Here To Solve Crimes In 'Dahaad,' Deets Inside

The series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles 'Dahaad.'

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles 'Dahaad.'
  • Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Dahaad on Prime Video on May 12.

Sonakshi Sinha And Vijay Varma Are Here To Solve Crimes In 'Dahaad,' Deets Inside

New Delhi: OTT giant Prime Video announced the upcoming launch of their crime drama 'Dahaad.' After becoming the first Indian series to premiere at The Berlinale International Film Festival earlier this year, 'Dahaad' will now premiere on Prime Video on May 12, 2023. The series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, and features Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead.

'Dahaad' is directed by Reema Kagti along with Ruchika Oberoi and marks the digital debut of Sonakshi Sinha in which she plays a fierce lady cop, who strives to solve a gruesome murder case, with an unsuspecting criminal on the loose. The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Dahaad on Prime Video on May 12.

