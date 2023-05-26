Sonakshi Sinha Calls Zoya Akhtar And Reema Kagti 'Tiger Babies,' Gifts Them Her Hand-Made Painting

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha is one of the top actresses in the industry. She is receiving a lot of love for her recent performance in 'Dahaad.' The crime drama Dahaad has become a global sensation, captivating audiences and critics alike. Sonakshi is playing the leading lady and has received widespread acclaim for her extraordinary performance in the role of a strong and determined cop-out to chase a serial killer.

Celebrating the series' tremendous success and as a gesture of gratitude to the brilliant minds behind the series 'Dahaad', Sonakshi showcased another facet of her talent. She gifted the breathtaking portrait of a tiger, which the actress painted herself, to Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, as a tribute to their production house, Tiger Baby.

Zoya took to her Instagram to thank Sonakshi for her gesture, and commented, “Tiger Tiger Burning Bright #bestgift #painting #sonakshisinha #thatgirlisanartist @aslisona @tigerbabyofficial”. Sonakshi also re-shared the post and thanked the creators for the show, she wrote “My best creation for the girls who created my best role. Thank you tiger babies Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for making me Anjali Bhaati #forevergrateful”.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, Dahaad is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers. The series also features Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah in pivotal roles. The 8-episodic series is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in 240+ countries and territories.