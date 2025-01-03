Advertisement
SQUID GAME SEASON 3

Squid Game Season 3: Netflix Korea Accidentally LEAKED Teaser And Release Date, Later Removed

Netflix Korea accidentally leaked a teaser and release date for Squid Game Season 3, but the video was later removed, fueling fan speculation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2025, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Squid Game Season 3: Netflix Korea Accidentally LEAKED Teaser And Release Date, Later Removed (Image: @squidgamenetflix/Instagram)

New Delhi: Netflix Korea recently set the internet abuzz after posting a teaser video on its official YouTube channel, which appeared to confirm the release of Squid Game Season 3. The video, which hinted at the upcoming season, quickly went viral, sparking widespread excitement among fans and netizens alike. However, the excitement was short-lived as the video was swiftly taken down.

A tweet on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that Netflix Korea had accidentally uploaded the teaser, revealing the release date for the much-anticipated season, which is said to be June 27, 2025. Although the video was deleted soon after, it quickly spread across social media platforms, fueling speculation and increasing anticipation for the new season.

Despite the rapid circulation of the information, Netflix has yet to make an official comment or confirm the details, leaving fans to rely on the viral leaks. The teaser’s removal and the lack of clarification from Netflix have only intensified the curiosity surrounding Squid Game Season 3.

Prior to the leaked teaser, Netflix had already teased fans with a poster that read, "YOUNG-HEE & CHUL-SU. SEASON 3, COMING IN 2025. ONLY ON NETFLIX.." The announcement generated considerable excitement, though the latest leak appears to have further amplified the buzz.

Adding to the intrigue is the introduction of a new character, Chul-Su, whose role in the show is still shrouded in mystery.

For now, the excitement surrounding Squid Game Season 3 continues to grow, with fans speculating about every new development while awaiting official confirmation from Netflix.

