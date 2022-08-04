NewsWeb Series
ENTERTAINMENT

'Stranger Things' writers start working on final season

The final season of Stranger Things see the large ensemble cast fighting to protect the general populace and attempting to finally destroy the Upside Down.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 10:50 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

'Stranger Things' writers start working on final season

Los Angeles: ‘Stranger Things’ writers have confirmed that they have started working on the final season of the hit Netflix series. According to 'Variety', the official Twitter account for the show's writers' room, @StrangerWriters, announced the news.

In a tweet captioned "Day 1", the account posted a picture of a whiteboard emblazoned with the logo for the final season.

Season 4 of Matt and Ross Duffer's nostalgic sci-fi series ended on a major cliffhanger, with the season's main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) temporarily defeated, but succeeding in his scheme to merge the dark otherworld of the Upside Down with the sleepy Indiana town of Hawkins.

The final season will presumably see the large ensemble cast fighting to protect the general populace and attempting to finally destroy the Upside Down.

The fourth season of "Stranger Things", which premiered in two batches released in May and July, proved extremely popular, becoming Netflix's most streamed English-language season of television, and the second most streamed after Korean show "Squid Game", reports 'Variety'.

Additionally, the season also picked up 13 nominations at this year's Emmy awards, including for best drama series.

"Stranger Things" stars a large ensemble cast that includes Bower, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Cara Buono, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman and Eduardo Franco.

The Duffer brothers executive produced the series alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Iain Paterson, and Curtis Gwinn.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?