Sutliyan web series: Shiv Panditt shares the real reason why you shouldn't miss it!

New Delhi: Shiv Panditt, who plays a pivotal role in the upcoming Zee5 exclusive web series 'Sutliyan,' which aims to start a conversation about the new-age family and the relationship between grown-up adults and their parents, stated that individualistic lifestyles and "too much" virtual world engagement have changed the small joy of togetherness in the family.

The series' plot centres around a widow and her three children, who left their home due to their higher education and high-profile jobs, and who only reunite when their father dies and their property must be divided among siblings.

Shiv Panditt opened up about why one should not miss Sutliyan on ZEE5, The actor said, "The USP of Sutliyan is that it's a very positive family-oriented show which explores the family dynamic which usually on Indian television has been explored exaggeratedly in a lot of shows. Sutliyan offers a very realistic approach to the family dynamics and complexities which a family faces - a family which has dealt with covid, is dealing with struggles, has lost their father and how they are adapting to each other because the family belongs to a small locality in Bhopal, from here each kid has branched out and gone to the cities and it is how the mother who has remained in the city is now adapting to the ever-changing mindset of the kids."

He further added, "It’s primarily a show about bonding, adaptability, realistic point of view to family dynamics. If the show makes you relate to your family dynamic in any way, then it will be a win for Sutliyan in a big way. The entire family can watch a show like this as it touches upon issues that often remain unsaid in the family and maybe through Sutliyan, families will be able to explore their complexities and issues which they face within their own family."

The show ‘Sutliyan’ is also featuring – Vivaan Shah, Plabita Borthakur, Ayesha Raza – releasing on March 4 exclusively on Zee5