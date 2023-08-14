Taali: Sushmita Sen Shares Sweet Message For Ter Transgender Co-Actors

New Delhi: Actor Sushmita Sen thanked all her transgender co-stars of her upcoming web series ‘Taali’. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sushmita shared stills from the series along with a sweet note.

The note read, “The power of inclusion!!!! Thank you for including me!!!!My heartfelt gratitude to all the transgender co-actors in Taali for their humanity, love, acceptance & blessings!!!Thank you #bubli for cooking me the delicious meals…My dearest #Alizeh, for guiding me throughout the performance…to #silk #bhavika oh the list is endless!!! It has been a pleasure to share the screen with you all…you truly are gifted Actors & awesome people!!!#lovethesmiles. Congratulations for #Taali. “It’s not enough to believe in a better world, we must help create it” I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

On Wednesday, proud mother Sushmita shared with fans that her elder daughter Renee has lent her voice and chanted the 'Mahamrityunjaya' mantra in her upcoming web series.

Taking to Insta, Sushmita treated fans with interesting news related to her film. Sharing the picture of Renee, Sushmita penned a sweet note, which read, “Life comes a full circle!!! My baby girl @reneesen47 graces her voice to rendering this powerful Mantra #mahamrityunjaya. Her voice & my face…together in the trailer of Taali. I of course have goosebumps every time I listen to it!!! Thank you Shona, for choosing to be a part of this very special Tribute…and for doing it with so much love! you make me proud!”

She added, “Thank you all for the avalanche of love & inclusion with which you have received #Taali. I am truly overwhelmed to say the least!!! A big shout out to @shreegaurisawant & our Transgender community for keeping the faith with so much courage! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

As soon as the video was posted, the actor’s fans and industry members flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of inspiring series that awestruck the audience with the impressive transformation of the actor as the transgender activist.

Sushmita took to Insta and shared the trailer video. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Gauri aa gayi hai. Apne swabhimaan, sammaan aur swatantrata ki kahaani lekar. #Taali - Bajayenge nahi, bajwayenge!"

‘Taali’ trailer shed light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s life, her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that; her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India. Coupled with an inspirational storyline, the series hits the right chords with some thought-provoking dialogues.

Sushmita Sen commented on her powerful portrayal of Shreegauri Sawant in a statement, "When I was first approached for Taali, in my mind it was an instant yes, however, I took six and a half months to come on-board officially. I knew I wanted to be absolutely prepared, well-read and researched to take up a critical and significant responsibility like this one. Shreegauri Sawant is an admirable human being, I connect with her on so many aspects, and I’m fortunate to have got the opportunity live through her incredible life, through this series. The road ahead to inclusivity is a long one, and I’m certain Taali is a force that will help spearhead this shift in the consciousness.”

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala.

Sushmita's fierce and bold avatar in and as Shreegauri Sawant has already built anticipation among the audience.

Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender. The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014.

‘Taali’ will stream on Jio Cinema from August 15.

Apart from this project, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's 'Aarya Season 3'.