Tanuj Virwani and Akshay Oberoi excited over Inside Edge Season 3 - Check premiere date

New Delhi: The buzz is high around Amazon Prime Video's Original Series Inside Edge season 3. With the trailer adding to the intrigue behind the show, the new season promises to be bigger with the stakes being higher than ever before in this ultimate game of power.

Actors Tanuj Virwani and Akshay Oberoi talk about the new and thrilling season of the much-anticipated sports drama.

The captain of the Indian Cricket Team Vayu Raghavan aka Tanuj Virwani shared his experience for his role, said, "With the focus of the show moving from T-20 to test cricket, India-Pak cricket rivalry, Inside Edge's new season has a lot to offer. In fact, the audiences will see my character Vayu continue to evolve into a more mature individual. Playing Vayu has been challenging and exhausting but at the same time exhilarating and exciting as Vayu is a mercurial and aggressive character. I feel extremely proud to be associated with Inside Edge and Amazon Prime Video and cannot wait for the show to launch for the global audience."

Meanwhile, Akshay Oberoi is also very much elated for the show's release as he will be playing for a sports character for the first time. Opening up on his excitement, he said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be part of Inside Edge Season 3. It's an amazing feeling to be associated with India's first-ever original series. I did a lot of prep for my role and in fact, I even learnt to play cricket for the show. Working on Inside Edge Season 3 has been amazing and the entire team has put in their best efforts into making this season full of suspense and drama."

Just recently, Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha also had their say on the Inside Edge's upcoming season.

Inside Edge Season 3 is created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting December 3, 2021.