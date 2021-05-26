The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee's crash course on being daddy cool, perfect husband and a friend - Watch

New Delhi: The new season of The Family Man has a bigger scale, higher stakes and a fiercer nemesis. Manoj Bajpayee’s character Srikant Tiwari has aced being a world-class spy and at the same time maintains his minimum life at home. Want to know how he does it all? Take it from Mr Tiwari himself, as he gives us a crash course on being the: Coolest daddy to Dhriti and Atharv.

Here's how Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant Tiwari played perfect husband to Suchitra.

And, the perfect friend to his partner-in-crime JK.

Created and Produced by Raj and DK, the new season of The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, among others.

Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited Amazon Original series launches exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories from June 4, 2021.

The show also features an incredible cast from Tamil cinema, including Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.