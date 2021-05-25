हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
the family man

'The Family Man Season 2': Watch Manoj Bajpayee as 'Minimum Guy' in new hilarious promo

Amazon Prime Video unveiled a hilarious new promo of the much-awaited show, ‘The Family Man 2’.

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video unveiled a hilarious new promo of the much-awaited show, ‘The Family Man 2’.

In the video, Manoj Bajpayee who plays ‘Srikant Tiwari’ is seen as a ‘Minimum guy’ on a desk job, different from his look in the first season.

The buzz around Amazon Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man 2’ is fast attaining astonishing proportions. The sequel to the 2019 smash hit, ‘The Family Man’, is the most awaited for viewers for close to two years now - ever since the show debuted on Amazon Prime.

Since the announcement of the sequel, the audiences have been weaving their own stories on what will happen, post the events shown in the first season. And now, with the release of ‘The Family Man 2’ trailer, the hype has reached fever pitch.

‘The Family Man’ is an edgy, action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, portrayed by Bajpayee who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency.

It revolves around Srikant’s tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive low paying, high-pressure, high-stakes job and being a husband, a father, and a ‘family man’.

The series has been created and directed by Raj and DK and the new season will see Bajpayee and JK Talpade reprising their roles along with Priya Mani and Sharad Kelkar. This season will see Srikant and Sharib Hashmi taking on a bigger and deadlier mission.

The award-winning Amazon Original Series marks the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble cast as the nemesis of Srikant.

Produced by D2R Films, the much-awaited show will soon launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories from 4th June, 2021.

Tags:
the family manthe family man season 2Manoj BajapayeeSrikant TiwariAmazon Primesamantha akkineni
