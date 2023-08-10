'The Freelancer' Trailer: Actor Mohit Raina's Intense Character Leaves Fans Elated - Watch

New Delhi: Known for his versatility, actor Mohit Raina is back with yet another promising performance in ‘The Freelancer’. Essaying the role of Avinash Kamath in this thriller, the actor will be seen in a fierce, bold avatar, a shade to him that fans have not yet seen of him.

Sharing the gripping trailer on his social media handle, Mohit wrote, “Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey of action and heart-pounding adrenaline rush in ‘The Freelancer’. Streaming from September 1st on Disney + Hotstar”

Opening up about his experience of working on this really special and challenging role, Mohit Raina said in an official statement, “Working with Neeraj Sir has been such a fulfilling experience. He’s truly a visionary with utmost clarity. As an actor, I enjoy playing different roles and surprising audiences. When I heard the story of ‘The Freelancer’, I was moved by the share possibilities that will be faced by all the characters in a border town. Playing ‘The Freelancer’ tapped numerous emotions within me as this is the first time I’m playing someone who comes back from the ashes. With Avinash Kamath, audiences will get to see a completely different side to me and I’m hopeful they will like my work and the show.”

Created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Bhav Dhulia, the show is produced by Friday Storytellers. ‘The Freelancer’ is adapted from Shirish Thorat's book - A Ticket to Syria. Set to release on September 1, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar, ‘The Freelancer’ cast also includes veteran actor Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji and Navneet Malik in key roles.