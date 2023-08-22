New Delhi: Filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah's iconic ‘Commando’ franchise has taken a triumphant leap into the world of OTT series. The action-packed web series, a brainchild of the creative mastermind behind Human and The Kerala Story, has proven to be an exhilarating ride for audiences, catapulting its success to new heights.

Recently released, the series has captured the hearts of viewers, leaving them on the edge of their seats with its thrilling narrative. Riding the wave of excitement, the viewership during its premiere weekend soared to an impressive 3.4 million. The momentum continued to build as the following weekend witnessed a remarkable surge of 25 per cent, propelling the viewership to an astounding 10 million.

Commando web series features Adah Sharma, Prem Parrijaa, Amit Sial, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Mukesh Chhabra among others.

With its captivating narrative, power-packed performances, and cutting-edge production. The Commando web series is shaping up to be a game-changer in the OTT landscape. Everyday daily subscriber of 15k have been adding up due to Commando OTT’s success.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures, directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the series was released on August 11, 2023, on Disney+ Hotstar.