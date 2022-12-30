Weekend New Year Bonus: List of must-watch web series to binge on OTT before the year ends!

New Delhi: Let's welcome the New Year this year with a unique celebration. Three things are all you need: a pair of cozy pyjamas, some wine, and some of the best thrillers this year. On the OTT platforms, you can currently enjoy six of the top online series. Here are some recommendations for what to select and why, with an emphasis on programs that garnered a lot of Golden Globes love, which typically results in the program remaining on television for a while:

Where The Heart Is - Voot

Examining the significance of relationships and what makes a home genuinely special, "Where The Heart Is" is a constellation of rich décor stories revealed by celebrities in their homes. The reasons why their houses are their sanctuaries and the adventures they took to give these settings their unique touches are highlighted in particular detail in Season 6. "In the new season, viewers can take design and decor cues from the program and replicate them for themselves using goods from the House of Asian Paints' décor line, which is sold on BeautifulHomes.com. The series has always provided our customers with a platform from which to draw inspiration and create stunning homes of their own. The newly curated aesthetic will continue with the new season.

Delhi Crime season 2

Richie Mehta directed Delhi Crime, which won an International Emmy, is coming up with a new season on Netflix. The new season will be a standalone project with new set of characters. Season 2 of Delhi Crime will also have a new director, National Award-winning filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar. The new season will focus on IPS officer Neeti Singh played by Rasika Dugal. She will be seen as the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) this season. Shefali Shah, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang, who featured in season one, will also star in season 2.

Human - Disney Hotstar

This medical drama featuring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari revolves around the phenomenon of human drug testing. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, the series delves into a relevant yet largely unexplored genre and throws up some very important questions on ethics in medicine, among other things.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan - Voot

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan (How Is This Friendship) is an Indian television series that aired on MTV India from 21 July 2014 to 31 December 2015. A third season premiered on Voot on 15 May 2018 and a fourth season premiered on 2 December 2022. The show's core lies in highlighting the importance of friendship along with other relationships, be it romance or family relations.

Pitchers – Zee5

‘Pitchers’ is a web series developed by Arunabh Kumar. Directed by Amit Golani, the show features - Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan. It follows four friends, Naveen, Jitu, Yogi and Mandal, who quit their jobs in order to develop their own start-up company. Please don’t tell me you haven’t watch it yet?

Catch these shows now before it’s too late!