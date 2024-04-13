Weekend Watchlist: 'Crash Landing On You' To 'Vincenzo', Five K-Dramas To Add To Your Binge List

New Delhi: The weekend is upon us and if you are planning on chilling with a good show, we have some recommendations for you. A bit of romance, a bit of comedy, and some thrills and chills in our list of 5 K- dramas to keep you company this weekend.

Crash Landing On You

Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) a South Korean heiress accidentally crash lands into North Korea after a freak paragliding accident. She is rescued by a handsome and compassionate army officer named Ri Jung Hyuk ( Hyun Bin). Captain Ri turns into a human shield for Se Ri, keeping her protected until he can safely transport her back home. Se Ri in turn finds herself warming up to the endearing officer who is a gentleman at heart. What develops is an intense and sweet love story between the two border-crossed lovers.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Wedding Impossible

Lee Do Han( Kim Do Wan) is a gay and rich man’s grandson on the brink of inheriting the business. His grandfather wants him married. In his desperation Do Ha asks his best friend Na A-jeong(Jeong Jong Seo) a struggling actress, to get into a contract marriage with him. But, trouble comes in the form of Do Han’s ambitious and cocksure brother Lee Ji Han( Moon Sang Min) who tries every trick in the book to derail the marriage. But, the unlikely twist is when Ji Han finds himself falling in love with A Jeong.

Where To Watch Prime Video

Vincenzo

Vincenzo Cassano is a suave, shrewd, and scheming consigliere, whose innocent boyish face masks the harsh reality of his crafty ways. He is a smooth operator who manipulates and turns anyone into a pawn in his game plans. But things don’t always go as planned, and he turns into a vigilante for a ragtag bunch of tenants headed by lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Been) bringing down a corrupt conglomerate headed by the dangerous and psychotic Jang Joon Woo (Taceyeon).

Where To Watch: Netflix

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Cho Sam Dal (Shin Hye Sun) is a hot-shot fashion photographer in Seoul. Her life comes crashing down when she is wrongly accused of bullying her assistant. Canceled by the very people who once celebrated her, she loses everything she has built over the years. She returns to her hometown Samdal-ri the very place she avoided for eight years and also does not want to see her ex-boyfriend Cho Yong Pil (Ji Chang Wook). Yong Pil’s is the anchor in Sam Dal’s so needs, can she accept it?

Where to watch Netflix

Encounter

Cha Soo Hyun (Song Hye Kyo) is the CEO of Dong Hwa Hotel, who has been divorced but is still manipulated by her mother-in-law as well as her mother. Soo Hyun meets a thoughtful young man named Kim Jin Hyuk (Park Bo Gum) on a business trip to Havana. Soo Hyun is surprised to find Jin Hyuk as the recruit in the PR department at her hotel. The two find themselves irresistibly drawn toward each other, and what develops is a forbidden romance.

Where to watch: Netflix