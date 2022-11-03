topStoriesenglish
Yamraj Calling 2 trailer: Deven Bhojani starrer show to release on THIS date

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
  • The trailer of season 2 of Yamraj Calling has been released
  • The show stars Deven Bhojani in the lead role

Yamraj Calling 2 trailer: Deven Bhojani starrer show to release on THIS date

New Delhi: The trailer for ShemarooMe’s upcoming web series Yamraj Calling 2 was released by the streamers on November 3. The show is a sequel to the blockbuster Gujarati web series Yamraj Calling. The over two-minute clip sees Deven Bhojani, the previously workaholic and miser, turning a new leaf; he is now a fun-loving and happy-go-lucky man, and his motto in life is 'live life king size.' 

Speaking about the return of Yamraj Calling Deven Bhojani said, "We decided to come up with something more unique and relatable for our fans because the first season of Yamraj Calling received a really favourable response from the audiences and a huge demand for the second season. I'm really enthusiastic about the opening of the second season. He continued,  the trailer is already out and I am receiving a lot of fan messages that they cannot wait to watch all the episodes. I hope we as a team can live up to the expectations of our viewers.”

Here is the trailer of the season 2 of the show released by the makers:

The series has a host of actors such as Deven Bhojani, Niillam Paanchal, Deepak Gheewala, Mazel Vyas, Meet Shah and Manan Desai. The show will premiere on Shemaroo on the 14th of November.

