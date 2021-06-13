'You are looking black': The Family Man's Priyamani opens up on trolls commenting on her skin-tone

New Delhi: Manoj Bajpayee's on-screen wife in 'The Family Man' Priyamani recently opened up on facing colourism and mean comments on her appearance by trolls in an interview with an entertainment portal.

The South queen expressed that she's been called 'black' and 'dark' by her followers on social media whenever she posts pictures of herself. The actress feels that these type of insensitive comments can deeply affect a person's psyche negatively.

She told Bollywood Bubble, "What I get personally more than the weight is the skin colour. People are like, ‘You are looking black, ‘looking dark,’ and even the photos some people say, ‘Your face is white but your legs are dark.’ What is wrong with you and what is wrong with me? Even if I am a dark-skinned girl, I don’t believe I am fair, I am wheatish. First of all, don’t call anybody black because even black is beautiful. Lord Krishna looks beautiful. So don’t comment like this and even you have something keep it in your mind. You may think that you get 1-minute fame from this, but it is wrong. You don’t know how deeply it will affect the person you are commenting on."

Apart from the focus on her skin-tone, trolls also tend to put her down by calling her an 'aunty' whenever she shares a picture without makeup. This, she revealed, has caused arguments with her husband as he's advised her to look presentable in order to prevent such comments.

“If I post something without makeup, half of them say, ‘Oh with make up your looking good without make up your looking like an aunty,’ So what! If not today, tomorrow you will also become an aunty. Then somebody said, ‘Oh! you are looking old’, So what? Tomorrow you will also become old. I think you should accept your age and the fact that way you look. Let’s face it, I will wear makeup when I want to wear makeup. Another thing is, make up for me I like to wear it only during shooting or I’m in front of a camera. Most of the times my husband and I will have arguments because of this. He will be like, ‘I always told you to wear makeup, look good, look presentable.’ Sometimes I feel he is right, sometimes I feel why should I change myself to please you. This is me, this is who I am and I am very comfortable like the way I am.”

Actress Priyamani made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Evare Atagaadu' and then went on to gain recognition for her role in the Tamil film 'Paruthiveeran' in 2007.

She was awarded a National Film Award for Best Actress and a Filmfare Award for Best Actress in Tamil for her stellar performance. She's best known for her films such as 'Raam', 'Raavan', 'Raavanan', 'Pranchiyettan & the Saint', 'Chaarulatha' and 'Idolle Ramayana'.

She was most recently seen in the 'The Family Man 2' alonside Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni.