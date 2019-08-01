close

Goa ropes in NABARD subsidiary for climate change study

Government has engaged NABARD Consultancy Services for the preparation of the State Action Plan for Climate Change in Goa.

Representational image: Pixabay

Panaji: The Goa government has roped in the consultancy services of the National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to do a comprehensive study on the impact of climate change in Goa and recommend an action plan to combat the same, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

"Government has engaged NABCONS (NABARD Consultancy Services) for the preparation of the State Action Plan for Climate Change in Goa," Sawant said in the Assembly.

He also said that NABCONS would "compile and analyse the data to study the impact of climate change in the state for the preparation of state action plan for climate change."

Rising water levels as well as large scale soil and sand erosion during the monsoon period has been a cause of worry in the coastal state, whose economy is heavily dependent on coastal tourism.

Goa Climate change Pramod Sawant Soil erosion
