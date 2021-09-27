Fashion influencer Riya Kanthaliya confers insight into her journey as an explorer

The trend of exploring the world has been popularized in the contemporary world as its experiences allow one to learn and grow as an individual. Riya Kanthaliya, beauty and fashion influencer who takes pride in calling herself a passionate traveler aspires to inspire and encourage youngsters to embrace their flair for travel by sharing insights about her own experiences.

Riya Kanthaliya, a 20 years old fashion and beauty influencer is creating waves on the virtual space of the internet with her incredibly amazing content. Born and brought up in Rajasthan, this young entrepreneur has always had a flair for traveling. She loves exploring different places, meeting different people, tasting different cuisines and creating memories as she firmly believes that traveling, by its mere essence allows her to grow as an individual.

Apart from being a social media influencer, Riya has also gained so much popularity due to her luxurious lifestyle. She feels that life is a one-time opportunity and that it should be lived at its fullest. She believes in living her life like an empress.

Riya, as someone who has a flair for traveling, aspires to visit every country in the world to gain experience and create memories that will last forever. This 20-year-old entrepreneur is also inclined to establish a beauty brand that will operate all across the continents.

When asked about the experiences about her passion for traveling, Riya said, “I feel like I was born to travel! Going to different places, observing and learning various cultures, and formulating new bonds are something that I enjoy doing wholeheartedly. I have created myriads of memories because of traveling and I hope to continue it in the future, too. I believe that my journey as a passionate traveler has just begun, and there are miles to go before I sleep.”

(Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content)