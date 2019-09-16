close

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha plans to launch a fashion label in future

The actress will be seen judging the digital fashion reality show "Myntra Fashion Superstar", which goes live on Tuesday on the Myntra app and Zoom TV.

New Delhi: Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she will come out with her fashion label once her career as an actress slows down.

"I have studied fashion designing, so that would be a natural step to take. As of now, I am not thinking of it, but maybe later when I slow down with acting I'll think of it. Both are two very demanding professions. I would want to give each my hundred per cent," Sonakshi told IANS when asked about plans of coming out a label anytime soon.

The actress will be seen judging the digital fashion reality show "Myntra Fashion Superstar", which goes live on Tuesday on the Myntra app and Zoom TV. The eight-part reality series will show 10 participants competing for the title of 'India's Next Big Fashion Influencer', and will be mentored and judged by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani along with Sonakshi.

When it comes to fashion, how bold or experimental have you been?

"I am actually very experimental when it comes to fashion because I myself get bored with doing the same thing over and over again. If you see my red carpets, if you see the reality show that I am doing, I have tried a lot of new things. I love experimenting with my look. I recently started working with Mohit Rai and he has really changed my style around. If you are calling me a fashionista, it's not because of me, it's because of him," she said.

 

