Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's 'Elle' Magazine photoshoot is high on glamour and style!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is hailed as the 'Style Icon' of the industry. Her quirky outfits often grab attention and fans absolutely love her dress sense. Sonam can carry any look effortlessly and whatever she wears becomes the trend. The actress has time and again left us impressed with her fashion choices and her latest Instagram posts are no exception.

Check out these pics from Sonam's latest photoshoot for 'Elle' magazine and start your Sunday on a stylish note!

On the work front, her latest release 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' was a success at the box office and received rave reviews. The film stars Sonam playing the role of Sweety Sharma and is based on same-sex relationships.

Sonam's real-life father, Anil Kapoor plays her reel life father and it is the first time that the father-daughter duo have worked together in the film.

She will next be seen in 'The Zoya Factor' with Southern superstar Dulquer Salman. The film will hit the screens on 14 June 2019 and is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel by the same name.

In order to promote the film, Sonam changed her Instagram and Twitter name to 'Zoya Solanki'.