The reality is people live casual life: Michael Kors

London: American fashion designer Michael Kors believes people lead a fast life and says it is his job to give them something that makes them feel relaxed without giving up quality and glamour.

"The reality is people live a casual, fast life. So it's my job to figure out how to give them something that makes them feel easy and relaxed without giving up quality, glamour and design," Kors said in a statement to IANS.

The globally renowned designer has launched a new story at Old Bond Street townhouse here. He held a private cocktail party and dinner to celebrate the launch of the new store.