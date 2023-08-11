3 Chef’s Special Food Recipes You Must-Try To Satisfy Your Monsoon Cravings

As the rainy season sweeps in, culinary enthusiasts can rejoice in the comforting embrace of delectable monsoon specials from talented chefs worldwide. Chefs are experimenting with a variety of ingredients, from classic potato and onion to innovative combinations like spinach and cheese, mushrooms delivering a perfect crunchy bite every time.

As we embark on this monsoon journey, culinary maestros are prepared to pamper our palates with their special creations, providing a symphony of flavours that celebrate the magic of rain and food. So, get ready to savour the exquisite offerings of the chef and let your taste buds revel in the joys of the rainy season.

Chef Ram Bahadur Budhathoki, Head Chef, Chowman Chain of Restaurants shares three lip-smacking recipes to satisfy your taste buds this monsoon.



1) Four Treasured Mushroom

Gravy colour- Light brown

Flavour- Non-spicy with a hint of garlic

Serves – 2-3 people

Preparation time- 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS:

− Four types of fresh Mushrooms- Oyster Mushroom, Shiitake Mushrooms, Button − Mushrooms and Fungus Mushrooms.

− Chopped Garlic- 8-9 cloves

− Wine- 2 tablespoon

− Vinegar- 1 tablespoon

− Salt as per taste

− Sugar - 1 tablespoon

− Corn Starch- 3 tablespoon

PROCESS:

− Dice the Mushrooms and keep lightly blanch in boiling water with a pinch of salt. − Heat a pan with 2 tablespoons of oil.

− Add chopped garlic to the oil, and cook until it turns brownish.

− Add 1 tablespoon butter, salt as per taste and sugar,

− Add the mushrooms and stir fry.

− Lastly add vinegar, cornstarch and wine to the pan and stir.

2) Lamb Rendang Curry (served with Steamed Rice)

Flavour- Mild Spicy

Portion: 2-3 People

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

− Roasted Lamb- 100gm

− Chopped Garlic – 3-4 cloves

− Lemongrass and Lemon Leaf

− Coconut Powder- 1 tablespoon

− Chilli Paste- 1 teaspoon

− Home-made Rendang Curry paste- 1 tablespoon

− Galangal

− Lemon Juice – 1 teaspoon

− Crushed Peanuts – ½ sauce bowl

− Brown Fried Onions- ½ sauce bowl

To make the Home-made Rendang Curry Paste-

- 5 whole dry red chillies (to be ground into a smooth paste)

- ½ tbsp coriander seeds

- ½ tsp black peppercorns

- 2 tsp cumin seeds

- ½ tsp turmeric powder

- 1 tbsp chopped garlic

- Tbsp freshly grated coconut

- 2 tsp chopped ginger

- 2 tbsp poppy seeds

- 1 tbsp chopped cashew nut

METHOD

− Roast the lamb and finely slice it, then shallow fry without dipping it in any batter

− Heat one tablespoon oil to the pan, then add chopped garlic, galangal, lemongrass & lemon lead to the pan and toss it for 1-2 minutes

− Add in some coconut powder and mix it with 5 tablespoon water to toss − Now add in Chili paste and Khao Suey Paste to the pan, and mix it well. Then add the lamb. − Add salt & sugar as per taste, alongside some white pepper

− Squeeze in some lemon juice to the pan to toss for 5 minutes

− Once done, garnish it with Crushed Peanuts and Brown Fried Onions on top. Serve hot!

3) Wok Tossed Prawn In XO sauce

Flavour- Little pungent due to XO sauce

Portion: 2-3 People

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

− Tiger Prawns- (8pcs)

− Red, Yellow Bell pepper- (Diced)

− Green Capsicum-(Diced)

− Pak choi- 1 stem

− Button Mushroom- 4-5 pcs (sliced)

− Garlic- 4-5 cloves

− Ginger- ½ pc

− XO Sauce- 1 tablespoon

− Tomato Sauce- 1 tablespoon

− Chilli Paste- 1 tablespoon

− Oyster Sauce- 1 tablespoon

− Light Soya- 1 tablespoon

− Wine- 1 tablespoon

− Corn flour- 1 tablespoon

− Flour- 1 tablespoon

− Egg- 1 pc

METHOD

For Marination:

− Add 1 Tablespoon Corn flour

− 1 tablespoon Flour and 1 egg. Mix them together.

− Add tiger prawns to the batter and leave it to marinate.

− Heat oil in the pan and fry the prawns.

− Toss Pak Choi, diced green capsicum, red capsicum, and yellow capsicum and sliced Button Mushrooms.

− Add garlic paste, tomato sauce, chilli paste and Oyster Sauce to the pan. − Add salt as per taste.

− Add sugar, white pepper and toss the prawns in the pan.

− Add Vinegar & Wine to the pan.

− Add the main ingredient XO sauce to the pan.

− Garnish the dish with Spring Onions.