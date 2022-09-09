5 nutritious bhog recipes for the last day of Ganesh Utsav

Like every year, people welcomed Lord Ganesha with love and warmth this year too on August 31. Today is the last day of Ganesh Utsav. This Hindu festival calls for celebration as it is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Ganesha. While prayers are offered to Lord Ganesha, various types of food and sweets are also prepared for bhog.

Undoubtedly, the auspicious days of Ganesh Utsav reflect the supreme Hindu culture and its beliefs and celebrating the festival with your loved ones and some healthy and nutritious bhog recipes will also not do any harm, right? Rather, it would be a moment of joy and peace for all those families and friends being united to celebrate the festival.

Needless to mention, Modaks are the most popular bhog item that is prepared to offer Lord Ganesha. But what if add up a bit to it and make it healthier and nutritious without compromising on its taste. Here are the four healthy bhog recipe ideas to serve on the last day of Ganesh Utsav:

Protein Rich Modak

Ingredients:

Besan - 1/3 cup

Almonds - 1 cup

Cardamom powder - 1 tsp

Dates (deseeded) - 2/3 cup

Calcium Rich Modak

Ingredients

Ragi flour - 1/3 cup

Deseeded dates - 1/4 cup

Figs - 1/4 cup

Almonds - 3 tbsp

Foxnuts - 1 cup

Gulkand - 1 tbsp

Melon seeds - 4 tbsp

Poppy seeds - 2 tbsp





Jaggery-oats quick Modak

Ingredients:

1 cup instant oats

1/2 cup jaggery, powdered or finely chopped

2 tablespoons desi ghee

1-2 tablespoons milk (optional)

Parwal and Oats Kheer

Ingredients:

Parwals (Pointed Gourd) -150 Grams

Desi Ghee—1 tsp.

Khoya (Condensed Milk)-1/2 cup

Jaggery - 1 cup

Green Cardamom-2 nos.

Clove - 2 nos

Milk powder--2 table spoons

Saffron—a few stands soaked with 3 Tbsp of warm milk

Chopped Cashew nuts—3 tbsp.

Milk-750 ml

Oats powder—6 tbsp

Healthy Cucumber Halwa

Ingredients:

Cucumber skin peeled and grated: 500 g

Sweetened Condensed Milk: 120 ml

Cardamom powder: 1/2 teaspoon.

Ghee: 4-5 tablespoons

Roasted Chopped Walnuts: 10

Roasted Raisins: 10

Pistachios chopped: 2 tablespoons