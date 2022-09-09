5 nutritious bhog recipes for the last day of Ganesh Utsav
Want to know more about the healthy and nutritious bhog recipes for the last day of Ganesh Utsav? Here's the answer
Like every year, people welcomed Lord Ganesha with love and warmth this year too on August 31. Today is the last day of Ganesh Utsav. This Hindu festival calls for celebration as it is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Ganesha. While prayers are offered to Lord Ganesha, various types of food and sweets are also prepared for bhog.
Undoubtedly, the auspicious days of Ganesh Utsav reflect the supreme Hindu culture and its beliefs and celebrating the festival with your loved ones and some healthy and nutritious bhog recipes will also not do any harm, right? Rather, it would be a moment of joy and peace for all those families and friends being united to celebrate the festival.
Needless to mention, Modaks are the most popular bhog item that is prepared to offer Lord Ganesha. But what if add up a bit to it and make it healthier and nutritious without compromising on its taste. Here are the four healthy bhog recipe ideas to serve on the last day of Ganesh Utsav:
Protein Rich Modak
Ingredients:
Besan - 1/3 cup
Almonds - 1 cup
Cardamom powder - 1 tsp
Dates (deseeded) - 2/3 cup
Calcium Rich Modak
Ingredients
Ragi flour - 1/3 cup
Deseeded dates - 1/4 cup
Figs - 1/4 cup
Almonds - 3 tbsp
Foxnuts - 1 cup
Gulkand - 1 tbsp
Melon seeds - 4 tbsp
Poppy seeds - 2 tbsp
Jaggery-oats quick Modak
Ingredients:
1 cup instant oats
1/2 cup jaggery, powdered or finely chopped
2 tablespoons desi ghee
1-2 tablespoons milk (optional)
Parwal and Oats Kheer
Ingredients:
Parwals (Pointed Gourd) -150 Grams
Desi Ghee—1 tsp.
Khoya (Condensed Milk)-1/2 cup
Jaggery - 1 cup
Green Cardamom-2 nos.
Clove - 2 nos
Milk powder--2 table spoons
Saffron—a few stands soaked with 3 Tbsp of warm milk
Chopped Cashew nuts—3 tbsp.
Milk-750 ml
Oats powder—6 tbsp
Healthy Cucumber Halwa
Ingredients:
Cucumber skin peeled and grated: 500 g
Sweetened Condensed Milk: 120 ml
Cardamom powder: 1/2 teaspoon.
Ghee: 4-5 tablespoons
Roasted Chopped Walnuts: 10
Roasted Raisins: 10
Pistachios chopped: 2 tablespoons
