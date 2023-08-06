Amp Up Your Weekend House Parties With This Delicious Chicken Recipe

Happy Friendship Day: Friendship Day, a time to honour the friends who make our world shine with laughter, love, and understanding, reminding us that true companionship is a treasure to cherish forever. On this day let’s treat our friends with a scrumptious recipe of Cordon Bleu Chicken Pops by Chef Aji Joseph, Head, Culinary Development, FreshToHome.

CORDON BLEU CHICKEN POPS RECIPE

Cordon Bleu Pops are crumb fried spiced chicken mince dumplings filled with molten cheese. They are crunchy, tender, oozy, more like little bites of heaven and make for a perfect party food.

INGREDIENTS:

- Chicken mince : 200 g

- Onion, finely chopped - 1 tbsp

- Garlic, finely chopped - 1 tsp

- Celery, finely chopped - 1 tbsp

- Parsley, finely chopped - 1 tsp

- Butter: 30 g

- Mixed Herbs : 1 pinch

- Salt : To taste

- White pepper powder : 1tsp

- Potato, mashed : 50 g

- Cheddar cheese, grated : 25 g

- Mozzarella cheese, grated : 25 g

- Egg, beaten : 2 nos

- Refined flour : 50 g

- Bread crumbs : 100 g

METHOD:

1. Cooking the chicken:

- Heat up a non-stick pan and melt the butter.

- Add the chopped onion, garlic and celery and sauté till translucent. Add mixed herbs and white pepper powder.

- Now add the minced chicken and cook till the mixture is almost dry with very little moisture content. Make sure the chicken mince is all separated and does not have any lumps.

- Allow the mixture to cool down and then add the potato mash and mix well.

2. Preparing the cheese filling:

Mix together both grated cheeses, parsley and just enough salt to make a thick cheese mixture.

3. Assembling our dish:

- With the chilled chicken mince mixture, make small dumplings of 15 g each. With the cheese mixture, make smaller dumplings of 1/4th the size of chicken dumplings.

- Take the chicken dumplings in hand and slightly flatten them. Place the cheese dumplings in the centre of the flattened chicken mixture and reshape back to a ball with cheese completely covered inside.

- Break 2 eggs and beat them in a bowl.

- Take 50 g of flour in another bowl.

- Place the breadcrumbs in the third bowl.

- Dust the cheese filled dumplings with flour and then drop them into the egg mixture and then evenly coat them with breadcrumbs.

- Keep the breaded chicken pops in a refrigerator and let them chill for some time.

- Heat up a saucepan and add oil just enough to immerse couple of dumplings.

- When the oil is hot, slide the breaded chicken balls into the oil and allow to fry to a golden brown.

- Strain them from oil to a butter paper.

- Serve along with your favourite sauce.