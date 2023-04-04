Big Fan Of Nepalese Food, Momos? Must Try The Authentic Menu At 'Yeti-The Himalayan Kitchen'

New Delhi: If you are craving Tibetan and Nepali food these days? Then you should head to Yeti – The Himalayan Kitchen in Cross Point Mall, Gurgaon. This place is the ultimate blessing for those who are looking for a scrumptious meal in a calm and cozy atmosphere. Yeti The Himalayan Kitchen serves Nepali, Tibetan and Bhutanese cuisine.

You can enjoy some delicious authentic Momos, Thukpa, Thali, Jhol Momos, Noodles, Veg Thupka and a lot more. From the design to the architecture of this place, Yeti- The Himalayan Kitchen personifies the culture of the Hill.

The place offers a unique dining experience. It serves a variety of traditional Himalayan dishes, prepared with fresh ingredients and cooked to perfection. The menu features a wide selection of dishes, from appetizers to main courses, all prepared with the finest ingredients. They rely heavily on fresh produce and herbs grown in the region. We are quite pleased with the delicious and mouthwatering Momos. The Momos taste even more delicious when had with the spicy chutney.

You can spot the background of Himalayan hymns "Om Mani Padme Hum", prayer wheels, and Tibetan Flags. All this is juxtaposed with the contemporary and modern background. All this makes Yeti-The Himalayan Kitchen a popular dining spot for lovers of food and fun time.

The interior of this place will actually make you feel as if you are sitting in the traditional Tibetan seating. The interior of the place is inspired by Tibetan culture, while one of the most striking parts of this restaurant is the minimalist interiors. The comfortable and serene ambiance infuses a sense of calmness that lets you relax and enjoy every bite of food.

The staff is friendly and attentive, and the service is top-notch. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner or a casual lunch, Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen is the perfect place to enjoy a delicious and flavourful meal.